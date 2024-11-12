Aramark Q4 Earnings In Line With Expectations, Dividend Hiked by 11%

Aramark ARMK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year. However, revenues came in below the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings matched the consensus mark.



The solid performance was driven by increased volumes in its food, beverage and service offerings to sports and entertainment venues. In fiscal 2024, the company delivered robust financial performance, reflecting double-digit organic revenue growth, higher profitability and margin expansion.



Aramark’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Aramark delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, up 14% from the 40 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues increased 5% year over year to $4,417 million due to solid business base performance and higher volumes across both the U.S. and international segments, along with pricing normalizing from favorable inflation trends in Education. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,439 million. Organic revenues rose 7% year over year for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Selling and general corporate expenses declined 12.8% year over year to $65.5 million in the quarter. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased 30 bps year over year to 1.5%.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Aramark’s operating income rose 2% to $219 million. Adjusted operating income witnessed stronger growth, increasing 7% to $271 million. The increase in profitability was driven by higher revenue levels, disciplined cost management and supply chain efficiencies.

Insights Into Aramark’s Segmental Details

Aramark’s FSS United States segment saw revenues increase by 4% year over year, reaching $3,176 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was fueled by higher per capita spending and strong fan attendance in stadiums within sports & entertainment, increased participation rates and new client acquisition in business and industry, and retail expansion in corrections, including the addition of micro-markets, effectively offsetting the impact of exiting some lower-margin accounts within facilities. Organic revenues also rose 4% year over year.



The company’s International revenues of $1,241 million advanced 9% year over year. The growth was driven by strong performance in the U.K., Germany, Canada and South America. Key industries driving this growth included business & industry, sports & entertainment and extractive services. Organic revenues jumped 16% year over year.

ARMK’s Financial Health Snapshot

Aramark exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $672.5 million, long-term borrowings of $4,307.2 million and total stockholders' equity of almost $3,039 million.



Management approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to buy back up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock. This step reflects the company’s strong capital structure capabilities, which include strategically investing to drive growth, ongoing debt repayment and issuing quarterly dividends.



Management also approved an 11% increase to the quarterly dividend. The new dividend of 10.5 cents per share will be payable on Dec. 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 2.

What is ARMK’s Outlook for FY2025?

For fiscal 2025, ARMK anticipates organic revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5% compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income is expected to increase 15% to 18% from the $882 million recorded in 2024. Adjusted EPS is projected to rise 23% to 28% compared to the prior year's figure of $1.55.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 8.8% in the past three months compared to the industry’s decline of 1.2%.



