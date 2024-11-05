Arakawa Chemical’s Strong Turnaround in 2024

Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. (JP:4968) has released an update.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.4% compared to the previous year, reaching ¥39,327 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent hitting ¥1,634 million. This recovery is notable after a challenging period last year, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory.

For further insights into JP:4968 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.