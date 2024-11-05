Arakawa Chemical’s Strong Turnaround in 2024

News & Insights

November 05, 2024

Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. (JP:4968) has released an update.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.4% compared to the previous year, reaching ¥39,327 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent hitting ¥1,634 million. This recovery is notable after a challenging period last year, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory.

