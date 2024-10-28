Arafura Secures Funding and Advances Nolans Project

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has made significant strides in securing funding for its Nolans Project, successfully completing a debt funding strategy with conditional approvals for over US$1 billion. The company also raised A$24.6 million through a capital raise and share purchase plan, positioning itself to focus on equity strategies and prepare for a final investment decision expected next year. Additionally, Arafura signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saskatchewan Research Council to enhance the global magnet value supply chain.

For further insights into AU:ARU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.