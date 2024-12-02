News & Insights

Stocks
ARAFF

Arafura Resources Highlights FY24 Sustainability Efforts

December 02, 2024 — 08:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Arafura Resources Limited has released its Sustainability Report for FY24, highlighting its commitment to sustainable development at its Nolans Project in the Northern Territory, Australia. The report aligns with global sustainability standards and underscores the company’s focus on environmental responsibility. Investors might find interest in Arafura’s production targets and forecasted financial information, which remain consistent with previous announcements.

For further insights into AU:ARU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARAFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.