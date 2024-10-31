Aquirian Limited Highlights Strategic Growth and Success

Aquirian Limited (AU:AQN) has released an update.

Aquirian Limited held its Annual General Meeting, where Chair Bruce McFadzean highlighted a successful year marked by strategic acquisitions and growth in key sectors. The company completed the acquisition of the Western Energetics Wubin facility and secured a significant defense contract, while expanding its product offerings both domestically and internationally. These developments emphasize Aquirian’s strategic focus on enhancing its position in the blast hole value chain and optimizing service delivery for its clients.

