Aquila Acquisition Delays De-SPAC Circular Amid Regulatory Hurdles

November 15, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Aquila Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7836) has released an update.

Aquila Acquisition Corporation has announced a delay in dispatching its Circular related to a De-SPAC transaction, now expected by January 2025, pending regulatory approvals. The delay affects the exchange of shares and warrants, with an Extraordinary General Meeting planned for February. Investors should remain cautious as the transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

