Aquestive Therapeutics’ Breakthrough in Allergy Treatment Study

Aquestive Therapeutics announced promising results from their Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS) study for Anaphylm™, a sublingual epinephrine film. This innovative treatment, if approved by the FDA, could become the first non-invasive oral option for severe allergic reactions, offering rapid symptom relief within minutes. The study met all endpoints, demonstrating Anaphylm’s consistent pharmacokinetic profile, safety, and effectiveness, paving the way for a potential NDA submission and a groundbreaking entry into the allergy treatment market.

