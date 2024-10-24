News & Insights

Stocks

Aquestive Therapeutics’ Breakthrough in Allergy Treatment Study

October 24, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Aquestive Therapeutics ( (AQST) ).

Aquestive Therapeutics announced promising results from their Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS) study for Anaphylm™, a sublingual epinephrine film. This innovative treatment, if approved by the FDA, could become the first non-invasive oral option for severe allergic reactions, offering rapid symptom relief within minutes. The study met all endpoints, demonstrating Anaphylm’s consistent pharmacokinetic profile, safety, and effectiveness, paving the way for a potential NDA submission and a groundbreaking entry into the allergy treatment market.

Find detailed analytics on AQST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AQST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.