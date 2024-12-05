News & Insights

Stocks
AQU

Aquaron Acquisition extends period to consummate business combination

December 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Aquaron Acquisition (AQU) announced that Huture has deposited into the ctrust account an aggregate of $20K, in order to extend the period of time the company has to complete a business combination for one additional month, from December 6, 2024 to January 6, 2025. The company issued a promissory note to Huture with a principal amount equal to the amount deposited. The promissory note bears no interest and is convertible into the company’s shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per unit at the closing of a business combination by the company. The purpose of the extension is to provide more time for the company to complete a business combination.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AQU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.