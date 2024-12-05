Aquaron Acquisition extends period to consummate business combination

Aquaron Acquisition (AQU) announced that Huture has deposited into the ctrust account an aggregate of $20K, in order to extend the period of time the company has to complete a business combination for one additional month, from December 6, 2024 to January 6, 2025. The company issued a promissory note to Huture with a principal amount equal to the amount deposited. The promissory note bears no interest and is convertible into the company’s shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per unit at the closing of a business combination by the company. The purpose of the extension is to provide more time for the company to complete a business combination.

