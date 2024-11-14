Aquafil S.p.A. Announces €40 Million Capital Increase

Aquafil SpA (IT:ECNL) has released an update.

Aquafil S.p.A. has announced the terms of its capital increase, offering new ordinary shares at €1.10 each, marking a 15.48% discount from the theoretical ex-right price. The capital increase aims to raise up to €40 million, with a significant portion subscribed by the controlling shareholder, Aquafin Holding S.p.A. This move is likely to result in a dilution of 41.49% for non-participating shareholders.

