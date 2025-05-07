Aqua Metals CFO Judd Merrill To Step Down, Eric West To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS), Wednesday announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer Judd Merrill has decided to step down from the position to join a publicly listed company, effective May 16, 2025.

Following this, Eric West will be appointed as the CFO of the company, effective May 19, 2025.

Prior to joining Aqua Metals Eric worked in the mining industry and began his career at Grant Thornton, LLP.

In the pre-market hours, Aqua Metals' stock is trading at $1.18, up 2.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

