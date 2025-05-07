Markets
AQMS

Aqua Metals CFO Judd Merrill To Step Down, Eric West To Succeed

May 07, 2025 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS), Wednesday announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer Judd Merrill has decided to step down from the position to join a publicly listed company, effective May 16, 2025.

Following this, Eric West will be appointed as the CFO of the company, effective May 19, 2025.

Prior to joining Aqua Metals Eric worked in the mining industry and began his career at Grant Thornton, LLP.

In the pre-market hours, Aqua Metals' stock is trading at $1.18, up 2.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AQMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.