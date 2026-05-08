AQN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSX: AQN.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.43, changing hands as low as $8.26 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.26 per share, with $9.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.