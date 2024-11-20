Aptose Biosciences initiates TUSCANY Phase 1/2 study

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) announced initiation of the TUSCANY study, tuspetinib, TUS, in combination therapy with azacitidine, AZA, and venetoclax, VEN, as a frontline triplet combination therapy for patients newly diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. The trial is being conducted at multiple U.S. clinical sites. “Initiation of the trial is a key milestone for Aptose. AML treatment has rapidly shifted to combination therapies, and we are pleased to include tuspetinib as part of TUS+VEN+AZA triplet combination therapy in patients with newly-diagnosed AML – representing a new patient population for TUS,” said William G. Rice, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank our investigators for their enthusiasm and our clinical team for activating the TUSCANY triplet study. As one of our investigators noted, if TUS brings added efficacy to frontline treatment of a broad array of AML patients without the added toxicities that are plaguing some other agents, we may have a game changer in TUS.”

