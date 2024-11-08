Aptose Biosciences Advances AML Triplet Therapy

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) has released an update.
Aptose Biosciences is advancing the development of its promising drug tuspetinib as part of a triplet therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), showing strong clinical activity and a unique safety profile. The company has secured a $10 million loan from Hanmi Pharmaceutical to support the clinical development of tuspetinib, with plans for a new co-development collaboration. Tuspetinib has demonstrated potential to address unmet needs in AML treatment by avoiding common toxicities associated with other therapies.
