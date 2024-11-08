News & Insights

Aptorum Group Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

November 08, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Aptorum Group (APM) has released an update.

Aptorum Group has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting for December 10 in Hong Kong, where shareholders will vote on key issues, including the re-election of a director and the re-appointment of independent auditors. The meeting is crucial for investors as it will determine the company’s strategic direction and financial oversight for the coming year. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the company’s future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

