Aptiv price target lowered to $72 from $82 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Aptiv (APTV) to $72 from $82 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results and guidance cut. The company’s macro headwinds will likely persist into 2025, but the 18% decline in shares is likely overdone, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Aptiv benefits from secular growth at its ASUX division, and while there is downside risk to macros in 2025, an EV rebound should be an important offset, RBC added.

