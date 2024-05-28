Aptitude Software Executes Share Buyback Plan

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, recognized for its finance transformation software, has recently purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares, which will be held in treasury as part of its Share Buyback Programme initiated on March 21, 2024. These transactions occurred on the London Stock Exchange with prices ranging from 345.60 to 350.00 pence per share. Following these purchases, Aptitude’s total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 57,108,498, excluding those held in treasury.

