AptarGroup price target raised to $185 from $170 at Baird

October 28, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Baird raised the firm’s price target on AptarGroup (ATR) to $185 from $170 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said AptarGroup is well-positioned to deliver a high-quality DD earnings growth algorithm, propagated by growth in Pharmaceuticals, cost-out initiatives in Packaging that should increase operating leverage as volumes eventually normalize, and capital allocation optionality inclusive of share buybacks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

