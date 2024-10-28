AptarGroup price target raised to $185 from $170 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on AptarGroup (ATR) to $185 from $170 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said AptarGroup is well-positioned to deliver a high-quality DD earnings growth algorithm, propagated by growth in Pharmaceuticals, cost-out initiatives in Packaging that should increase operating leverage as volumes eventually normalize, and capital allocation optionality inclusive of share buybacks.

