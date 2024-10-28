AptarGroup price target raised to $185 from $170 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on AptarGroup (ATR) to $185 from $170 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said AptarGroup is well-positioned to deliver a high-quality DD earnings growth algorithm, propagated by growth in Pharmaceuticals, cost-out initiatives in Packaging that should increase operating leverage as volumes eventually normalize, and capital allocation optionality inclusive of share buybacks.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATR:
- AptarGroup reports Q3 EPS $1.49, consensus $1.42
- AptarGroup awarded $4.8M U.S. federal contract for ActivShield technology
- ATR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- AptarGroup upgraded to Buy from Hold at DBS Bank
- AptarGroup price target raised to $185 from $168 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.