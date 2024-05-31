Aptamer Group Stakeholder Voting Rights Change

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group Plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Nicholas Slater’s voting rights dropping below the 3% threshold on May 29, 2024. Slater now holds 2.48% of the voting rights, equating to 11,583,205 shares, as officially notified to the company on May 31, 2024. This marks a notable decrease from his previous possession of 3.98% voting rights within the company.

