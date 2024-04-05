April 2026 Review and Outlook

Communication Services (+18.5%) also delivered strong gains, supported by the overlap with the AI ecosystem and improving sentiment around digital advertising, cloud‑enabled media and platform monetization. Mega‑cap constituents benefited from stabilizing ad demand, easing prior concerns around regulatory risk, and selective upside from AI‑driven engagement tools and productivity enhancements. leveraged to structural growth drivers similar to those supporting Technology.

Cyclical sectors participated meaningfully in the April rebound, though leadership was more mixed. Industrials (+7.9%) advanced as investors leaned into the narrative of an ongoing cyclical recovery supported by infrastructure spending, reshoring trends and improving manufacturing activity. Strength was most pronounced in companies tied to automation, electrification, aerospace and defense, while transport‑oriented names lagged as higher fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty remained an overhang. Financials (+5.6%) posted a solid recovery as stabilization in equity markets and improving risk appetite supported trading and capital markets related exposures.

Defensive sectors generally lagged during April’s risk‑on reversal, consistent with the sharp improvement in sentiment and momentum. Health Care (-0.4%) underperformed as investors favored higher‑beta exposures with more direct leverage to earnings acceleration and secular growth narratives. Staples (+3.1%) and Utilities (+2.1%) similarly trailed, reflecting diminished demand for yield‑oriented defensiveness as equity volatility declined, and Treasury yields pushed higher late in the month.

Energy performance (-3.5%) was more restrained relative to March’s outsized gains despite renewed strength in crude prices late in the month. While the sector benefited from elevated oil prices and persistent geopolitical risk premiums, equities needed to work off the “overbought” momentum readings. Including the 3.5% decline in April, the sector is +33.5% YTD.

Small-Cap Sectors

On the defensive side, Staples (+7.1%) and Utilities (+4.5%) advanced but lagged the higher‑beta areas, consistent with a rotation toward growth and cyclicality. Energy rose modestly (+4.2%), trailing broader small cap leadership but overwhelmingly remains the top‑performing sector year‑to‑date (+38%). Healthcare (+4.7%) and Communications (+2%) improved but remained relative laggards.

Cyclical sectors broadly participated. Materials (+8.3%) and Consumer Discretionary (+8.4%) benefited from better sentiment around U.S. economic momentum, while Financials (+9%) rebounded as regional banks and diversified lenders stabilized. REITs posted solid gains (+8.8%), aided by easing rate volatility and improving confidence in balance‑sheet resilience.

n similar fashion, small‑cap Technology (+31.9%) led all sectors in April reflecting a sharp rebound in risk appetite and renewed enthusiasm around AI‑enabled software and semiconductor exposure within the small‑cap universe. Industrials (+17.3%) also delivered strong gains supported by improving domestic growth expectations and continued strength in capital spending and infrastructure‑related names.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar

Cross‑asset performance during April revealed a more nuanced assessment of geopolitical risk. While equities broadly discounted worst‑case outcomes, Treasury yields and energy markets were more sensitive to evolving developments. The 2‑year Treasury yield began the month near 4%, fell modestly on early de‑escalation optimism, and then reversed higher toward month‑end as inflation concerns, rising oil prices, and more cautious Federal Reserve rhetoric pushed yields back up. The long end of the curve followed a similar path with the 10‑year retracing ~25 basis points from its March high, from 4.5% to 4.25%, before resuming higher to 4.37% at month-end.

Oil prices were similarly volatile. Crude sold off mid‑month as diplomatic rhetoric softened, but late‑April saw a renewed surge, with Brent crude reaching a new crisis high to $126.41. The month also saw the United Arab Emirates announce its withdrawal from OPEC/OPEC+, although prices largely ignored the development, suggesting markets were more focused on near‑term geopolitical supply risks than longer‑term cartel dynamics.

The greenback (DXY) declined 1.9% as it continues to consolidate in a 10-month range (97 – 100) following the steep downtrend in the first half of 2025. Gold and silver declined a relatively modest 1% and 2%, respectively, following sharp drawdowns in February and March. However, bitcoin (+12.1%) registered its best month since April 2025. Last month, the Nasdaq Market Intelligence Desk highlighted the technical importance of the ~$65,000 level and its potential to be reliable support. This level previously marked the prior cycle high in April and November 2021, before then again acting as resistance for six consecutive months spanning April through September 2024. From this longer-term perspective, the 52% from its Q4 2025 high appears to be a simple retest of the prior breakout with the potential of now being in the early stages of a new uptrend.

Economic data throughout April continued to reflect a resilient but increasingly inflation‑sensitive macro environment. Labor market indicators improved, with March nonfarm payrolls rebounding into positive territory and initial jobless claims falling to levels not seen since the late 1960s. Retail sales and manufacturing activity surprised to the upside, while consumer confidence reached its highest level since December. At the same time, price pressures remained uneven. ISM Services showed rising prices and weaker employment, manufacturing input costs surged to the highest level since mid‑2022, and housing data disappointed, adding to concerns that elevated rates are beginning to weigh more heavily on interest‑sensitive sectors. Against this backdrop, markets pared back expectations for monetary easing. By month‑end, futures were pricing effectively zero basis points of Fed rate cuts through year‑end, a notable shift from late March when modest hikes were still being debated. April also brought heightened attention to Fed leadership transitions, with Kevin Warsh’s nomination advancing and Chair Powell signaling he would remain on the Board after his Chair term concludes. While the headlines generated political noise, economists largely downplayed the impact on the market, viewing continuity at the Fed as intact.

Corporate Earnings

Q1 earnings season has been notably strong, with results significantly exceeding expectations on both earnings and revenues. According to FactSet, with approximately 63% of S&P 500 companies reported, 84% have delivered positive EPS surprises and 81% have beaten revenue estimates, both the highest rates since mid‑2021 and well above long‑term averages. On a blended basis, S&P 500 earnings are now tracking +27.1% year-over-year, marking the fastest earnings growth since Q4 2021 and the sixth consecutive quarter of double‑digit earnings growth. Aggregate earnings are running roughly 21% above expectations, reflecting unusually large upside surprises relative to history. Revenue trends have also been robust. The blended Q1 revenue growth rate stands at 11.1%, the strongest since mid‑2022, with all eleven sectors reporting year‑over‑year revenue growth. Information Technology, Communication Services, Financials, and Real Estate are leading the top‑line expansion, supported by both strong demand and favorable pricing dynamics. Looking ahead, analyst revisions have turned unusually positive for this point in the cycle. Q2 and full‑year 2026 EPS estimates have been revised higher, signaling increased confidence in the durability of earnings momentum. Valuations have risen alongside earnings, with the forward 12‑month S&P 500 P/E at 20.9x, modestly above historical averages but supported by the strength and breadth of earnings growth.