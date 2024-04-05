April 2026 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary
Robust corporate earnings season significantly exceeds expectations
Semiconductors propel Nasdaq-100® to best monthly performance in 23 years
Large-, mid- and small-cap indexes reach new highs
Growth resumes leadership role versus value
Brent oil reaches new crisis highs as rate cut expectations fade
Kevin Warsh soon to succeed Jerome Powell as next Chair of the Federal Reserve
April marked a sharp reversal from the prior month’s risk-off environment with U.S. equity markets staging a powerful rebound despite an increasingly complex geopolitical and macro backdrop. Markets entered April deeply oversold, with sentiment depressed and positioning relatively light. Rather than extending March’s derisking phase, risk assets responded to a gradual stabilization in headlines and renewed optimism around corporate earnings and artificial intelligence (AI). The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (+15.7%) was the strongest outperformer, registering its best monthly performance in more than 23 years (October 2002). Double-digit gains and new all-time highs were also achieved by the Russell Microcap Index (+12.8%), the Russell 2000 (+12.3%), and the S&P 500 (+10.5%). While the S&P Midcap 400 (+7.9%) underperformed, it also reached new highs.
The Russell 2000’s +12.3% gain marked its strongest monthly performance since November 2020 (+18.4%), when small‑cap equities surged amid optimism surrounding the post‑pandemic economic reopening. From a technical perspective, the recent 12% drawdown from its January high to April low bottomed at “technical support,” representing the prior cycle highs (~2,458) from November 2021 and November 2024.
Growth and value styles both delivered strong absolute returns in April, though growth clearly outperformed. Large- and small-cap growth indexes benefited from renewed investor confidence in secular growth themes tied to AI, cloud infrastructure and semiconductors, where momentum and earnings visibility improved meaningfully during the month. Value stocks also participated in the rally, supported by broad risk appetite and improving sentiment across cyclicals, but gains were comparatively more muted. Performance within value sectors reflected a mix of solid participation from Industrials and Financials, alongside consolidation in Energy following its outsized strength earlier in the year.
Large-Cap Sectors
Large‑cap sector performance in April reflected broad participation across most sectors and a clear reassertion of growth leadership. While nine of 11 sectors finished in the green, leadership skewed meaningfully toward Communication Services (+18.5%) and Technology (+17.5%). Within Technology, semiconductors had a historic performance, with the SOX Index (+38%) gaining more than 2x any month over the prior 23+ years, while having its best month since February 2000.
Even more impressive is its +211% return over the prior 12 months ranking sixth over any rolling 12-month (12M) period (sample size 362) since its inception in 1996. Notably, the top five 12M returns all took place in the five consecutive months (February through June) of 2000, then marking the peak of the dot-com bubble.
Communication Services (+18.5%) also delivered strong gains, supported by the overlap with the AI ecosystem and improving sentiment around digital advertising, cloud‑enabled media and platform monetization. Mega‑cap constituents benefited from stabilizing ad demand, easing prior concerns around regulatory risk, and selective upside from AI‑driven engagement tools and productivity enhancements. leveraged to structural growth drivers similar to those supporting Technology.
Cyclical sectors participated meaningfully in the April rebound, though leadership was more mixed. Industrials (+7.9%) advanced as investors leaned into the narrative of an ongoing cyclical recovery supported by infrastructure spending, reshoring trends and improving manufacturing activity. Strength was most pronounced in companies tied to automation, electrification, aerospace and defense, while transport‑oriented names lagged as higher fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty remained an overhang. Financials (+5.6%) posted a solid recovery as stabilization in equity markets and improving risk appetite supported trading and capital markets related exposures.
Defensive sectors generally lagged during April’s risk‑on reversal, consistent with the sharp improvement in sentiment and momentum. Health Care (-0.4%) underperformed as investors favored higher‑beta exposures with more direct leverage to earnings acceleration and secular growth narratives. Staples (+3.1%) and Utilities (+2.1%) similarly trailed, reflecting diminished demand for yield‑oriented defensiveness as equity volatility declined, and Treasury yields pushed higher late in the month.
Energy performance (-3.5%) was more restrained relative to March’s outsized gains despite renewed strength in crude prices late in the month. While the sector benefited from elevated oil prices and persistent geopolitical risk premiums, equities needed to work off the “overbought” momentum readings. Including the 3.5% decline in April, the sector is +33.5% YTD.
Small-Cap Sectors
n similar fashion, small‑cap Technology (+31.9%) led all sectors in April reflecting a sharp rebound in risk appetite and renewed enthusiasm around AI‑enabled software and semiconductor exposure within the small‑cap universe. Industrials (+17.3%) also delivered strong gains supported by improving domestic growth expectations and continued strength in capital spending and infrastructure‑related names.
Cyclical sectors broadly participated. Materials (+8.3%) and Consumer Discretionary (+8.4%) benefited from better sentiment around U.S. economic momentum, while Financials (+9%) rebounded as regional banks and diversified lenders stabilized. REITs posted solid gains (+8.8%), aided by easing rate volatility and improving confidence in balance‑sheet resilience.
On the defensive side, Staples (+7.1%) and Utilities (+4.5%) advanced but lagged the higher‑beta areas, consistent with a rotation toward growth and cyclicality. Energy rose modestly (+4.2%), trailing broader small cap leadership but overwhelmingly remains the top‑performing sector year‑to‑date (+38%). Healthcare (+4.7%) and Communications (+2%) improved but remained relative laggards.
Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar
Cross‑asset performance during April revealed a more nuanced assessment of geopolitical risk. While equities broadly discounted worst‑case outcomes, Treasury yields and energy markets were more sensitive to evolving developments. The 2‑year Treasury yield began the month near 4%, fell modestly on early de‑escalation optimism, and then reversed higher toward month‑end as inflation concerns, rising oil prices, and more cautious Federal Reserve rhetoric pushed yields back up. The long end of the curve followed a similar path with the 10‑year retracing ~25 basis points from its March high, from 4.5% to 4.25%, before resuming higher to 4.37% at month-end.
Oil prices were similarly volatile. Crude sold off mid‑month as diplomatic rhetoric softened, but late‑April saw a renewed surge, with Brent crude reaching a new crisis high to $126.41. The month also saw the United Arab Emirates announce its withdrawal from OPEC/OPEC+, although prices largely ignored the development, suggesting markets were more focused on near‑term geopolitical supply risks than longer‑term cartel dynamics.
The greenback (DXY) declined 1.9% as it continues to consolidate in a 10-month range (97 – 100) following the steep downtrend in the first half of 2025. Gold and silver declined a relatively modest 1% and 2%, respectively, following sharp drawdowns in February and March. However, bitcoin (+12.1%) registered its best month since April 2025. Last month, the Nasdaq Market Intelligence Desk highlighted the technical importance of the ~$65,000 level and its potential to be reliable support. This level previously marked the prior cycle high in April and November 2021, before then again acting as resistance for six consecutive months spanning April through September 2024. From this longer-term perspective, the 52% from its Q4 2025 high appears to be a simple retest of the prior breakout with the potential of now being in the early stages of a new uptrend.
Economic data throughout April continued to reflect a resilient but increasingly inflation‑sensitive macro environment. Labor market indicators improved, with March nonfarm payrolls rebounding into positive territory and initial jobless claims falling to levels not seen since the late 1960s. Retail sales and manufacturing activity surprised to the upside, while consumer confidence reached its highest level since December. At the same time, price pressures remained uneven. ISM Services showed rising prices and weaker employment, manufacturing input costs surged to the highest level since mid‑2022, and housing data disappointed, adding to concerns that elevated rates are beginning to weigh more heavily on interest‑sensitive sectors.
Against this backdrop, markets pared back expectations for monetary easing. By month‑end, futures were pricing effectively zero basis points of Fed rate cuts through year‑end, a notable shift from late March when modest hikes were still being debated. April also brought heightened attention to Fed leadership transitions, with Kevin Warsh’s nomination advancing and Chair Powell signaling he would remain on the Board after his Chair term concludes. While the headlines generated political noise, economists largely downplayed the impact on the market, viewing continuity at the Fed as intact.
Corporate Earnings
Q1 earnings season has been notably strong, with results significantly exceeding expectations on both earnings and revenues. According to FactSet, with approximately 63% of S&P 500 companies reported, 84% have delivered positive EPS surprises and 81% have beaten revenue estimates, both the highest rates since mid‑2021 and well above long‑term averages.
On a blended basis, S&P 500 earnings are now tracking +27.1% year-over-year, marking the fastest earnings growth since Q4 2021 and the sixth consecutive quarter of double‑digit earnings growth. Aggregate earnings are running roughly 21% above expectations, reflecting unusually large upside surprises relative to history.
Revenue trends have also been robust. The blended Q1 revenue growth rate stands at 11.1%, the strongest since mid‑2022, with all eleven sectors reporting year‑over‑year revenue growth. Information Technology, Communication Services, Financials, and Real Estate are leading the top‑line expansion, supported by both strong demand and favorable pricing dynamics.
Looking ahead, analyst revisions have turned unusually positive for this point in the cycle. Q2 and full‑year 2026 EPS estimates have been revised higher, signaling increased confidence in the durability of earnings momentum. Valuations have risen alongside earnings, with the forward 12‑month S&P 500 P/E at 20.9x, modestly above historical averages but supported by the strength and breadth of earnings growth.
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