Aprea Therapeutics presents preliminary results on APR-1051

October 23, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) announced that preliminary safety results on its WEE1 inhibitor APR-1051 are highlighted in a poster being presented today at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Data are available on two of three patients, with a cutoff date of October 7, 2024: Preliminary results demonstrate that APR-1051 is safe and well-tolerated with no hematologic toxicity; Hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelet counts were stable or increased slightly during the first treatment cycle; There were no signs of neutropenia, with white blood cells and neutrophils trending up for both patients during the first treatment cycle; All adverse events recorded were Grade 1 and 2, with one Grade 1 AE possibly related to APR-1051; No QT prolongation has been observed; Three patients have been dosed to date with data available on two of these. One had disease progression at 49 days, a second withdrew following 36 days of treatment and dosing is ongoing in the third patient.

