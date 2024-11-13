Applus Services Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Applus Services reports a strong performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 7.5% increase in revenues and an improved operating profit margin. The company maintains a positive outlook for the year and focuses on enhancing its business portfolio, highlighted by the completion of its acquisition of 80% of IDIADA. This strategic move is expected to bolster Applus’s market position over the next 25 years.

For further insights into ES:APPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.