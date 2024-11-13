Applus Services Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

News & Insights

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Applus Services reports a strong performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 7.5% increase in revenues and an improved operating profit margin. The company maintains a positive outlook for the year and focuses on enhancing its business portfolio, highlighted by the completion of its acquisition of 80% of IDIADA. This strategic move is expected to bolster Applus’s market position over the next 25 years.

