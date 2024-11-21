News & Insights

Applus Services to Delist Following Share Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Amber EquityCo’s public offer to acquire Applus Services shares for delisting has been accepted for 6.86 million shares, representing 19.25% of the target shares. Consequently, Applus Services will be removed from trading once the transaction is finalized, marking a significant shift for the company’s investors.

