Applus Services to Delist Following Share Acquisition

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.
Amber EquityCo’s public offer to acquire Applus Services shares for delisting has been accepted for 6.86 million shares, representing 19.25% of the target shares. Consequently, Applus Services will be removed from trading once the transaction is finalized, marking a significant shift for the company’s investors.
