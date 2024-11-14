News & Insights

Applus Services Announces Strategic Restructuring Plans

November 14, 2024 — 11:34 am EST

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Applus Services has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 2024, to discuss significant amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. The agenda includes transitioning the company to a non-listed public limited entity, simplifying governance structures, and appointing a new Sole Administrator, Mr. Joan Amigó i Casas. This move reflects Applus’s strategic restructuring efforts aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

