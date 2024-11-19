News & Insights

Stocks

AppLovin Transitions to Unsecured Debt Structure

November 19, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AppLovin ( (APP) ) has provided an announcement.

AppLovin Corporation is transitioning to an all unsecured debt capital structure after receiving investment grade ratings. The company aims to establish a new $1,000 million unsecured revolving credit facility, contingent on ending its current secured credit setup. Meetings with potential investors are scheduled, but the outcome remains uncertain.

For an in-depth examination of APP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.