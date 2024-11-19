AppLovin Transitions to Unsecured Debt Structure

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
AppLovin ( (APP) ) has provided an announcement.
AppLovin Corporation is transitioning to an all unsecured debt capital structure after receiving investment grade ratings. The company aims to establish a new $1,000 million unsecured revolving credit facility, contingent on ending its current secured credit setup. Meetings with potential investors are scheduled, but the outcome remains uncertain.
