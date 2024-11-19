AppLovin Transitions to Unsecured Debt Structure

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

AppLovin ( (APP) ) has provided an announcement.

AppLovin Corporation is transitioning to an all unsecured debt capital structure after receiving investment grade ratings. The company aims to establish a new $1,000 million unsecured revolving credit facility, contingent on ending its current secured credit setup. Meetings with potential investors are scheduled, but the outcome remains uncertain.

For an in-depth examination of APP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.