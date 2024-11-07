News & Insights

Applied Optoelectronics reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (17c)

November 07, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $65.151M, consensus $62.6M. “We had a solid third quarter performance as we ramped up production capacity to meet our customers’ rollout schedules,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recorded double digit sequential growth in our data center business, driven by new wins for our 400G products, while our CATV business more than tripled from the second quarter as our customers actively transition to new architectures. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the long-term demand drivers for both our datacenter and CATV businesses and believe we have the right team, product portfolio, and strategy in place to meet our customers’ needs.”

