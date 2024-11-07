Applied Optoelectronics reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (17c)

Reports Q3 revenue $65.151M, consensus $62.6M. “We had a solid third quarter performance as we ramped up production capacity to meet our customers’ rollout schedules,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recorded double digit sequential growth in our data center business, driven by new wins for our 400G products, while our CATV business more than tripled from the second quarter as our customers actively transition to new architectures. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the long-term demand drivers for both our datacenter and CATV businesses and believe we have the right team, product portfolio, and strategy in place to meet our customers’ needs.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAOI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.