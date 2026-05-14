Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Price Target Increased by 41.15% to 135.58

The average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics (NasdaqGM:AAOI) has been revised to $135.58 / share. This is an increase of 41.15% from the prior estimate of $96.05 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $231.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.23% from the latest reported closing price of $223.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.20%, an increase of 39.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 54,149K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,062K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 2,279K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 38.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,230K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 98.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 7,241.86% over the last quarter.

Oberweis Asset Management holds 2,040K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,014K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares , representing a decrease of 74.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 82.70% over the last quarter.

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