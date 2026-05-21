Applied Optoelectronics Up 635.5% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics AAOI, which designs and manufactures fiber-optic networking products for internet data centers, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets, have performed brilliantly over the past six months, gaining a massive 635.5%. Owing to this solid rally, shares of this maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers have easily surpassed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s return of 33.7%.

6-Month Price Comparison

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Given AAOI’s impressive rally, investors might wonder if the opportunity to add this high-flying stock to their portfolio has passed. Let's delve deeper to find out how investors should approach AAOI stock in the current scenario.

Other Factors Working in Favor of AAOI

Upbeat Demand Scenario: Applied Optoelectronics is gaining from the rising demand for its 400G and 800G solutions as enterprises worldwide transition from traditional data centers to AI-focused infrastructure. AI-driven data centers require advanced networking capabilities and high-speed optical interconnect solutions to handle significantly larger workloads, which are essential for next-generation computing architectures.

AAOI management expects 800G to become the largest data center revenue line shortly, with forecast demand projected to exceed production capacity through mid-2027. Full qualification of additional 800G products in Texas is expected soon, enabling an increase in U.S. shipments.

Technical Strength: AAOI currently has a Momentum Score of A. Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for Applied Optoelectronics. The stock trades above its 200-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in AAOI’s prospects.

200-Day Moving Average Data of AAOI Stock

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Deal With Mediacom Bodes Well:Earlier this month, Applied Optoelectronics announced a collaboration with Mediacom to support the acceleration and continued expansion of its fiber and coaxial network infrastructure.

Mediacom, the fifth-largest cable operator in the United States, provides high-speed internet, video, phone and mobile services to more than three million residential and business customers across 22 states. The agreement is likely to strengthen Applied Optoelectronics’ position in the broadband infrastructure market by expanding the adoption of its DOCSIS 4.0-related products among major North American cable operators.

The collaboration could also support recurring demand for Applied Optoelectronics’ amplifier and network management solutions as Mediacom continues its multi-year network upgrade program. In addition, the deal reinforces Applied Optoelectronics’ role in enabling next-generation broadband connectivity solutions that combine fiber-like performance with existing coaxial networks.

Challenges That Cannot Be Overlooked

Stiff Competition: Applied Optoelectronics is facing stiff competition from Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA pose a significant threat to AAOI. In March, Coherent and NVIDIA announced a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. Also, NVIDIA has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Lumentum to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers.

NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Lumentum to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as the latter builds a new fabrication facility in the United States.

Stretched Valuation: Applied Optoelectronics’ expensive valuation is a concern for investors. AAOI’s Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation for the stock at this moment.

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Unimpressive Earnings History: Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasions). The average miss is 9.6%.

Applied Optoelectronics Price and EPS Surprise

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

End Note

Applied Optoelectronics’ prospects are aided by its strong portfolio. Vertical integration and expanding U.S. manufacturing de-risk supply, costs and policy exposure. However, its valuation picture is far from encouraging. Its earnings surprise history and stiff competition add to the list of concerns.

While it is clear that Applied Optoelectronics offers attractive long-term upside potential, the risk-reward profile appears more balanced at current levels, given the mixed factors highlighted in the write-up. With a current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), new investors may prefer waiting for a better entry point. Existing investors may want to retain AAOI stock for now.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.