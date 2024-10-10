Applied Mat's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Applied Mat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $95,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $3,101,604.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $250.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 1303.4 with a total volume of 1,425.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $53.7 $51.95 $53.5 $200.00 $1.4M 141 105 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $53.75 $53.15 $53.75 $200.00 $827.7K 141 443 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $53.0 $53.0 $53.0 $200.00 $233.2K 141 0 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $53.75 $53.15 $53.75 $200.00 $209.6K 141 577 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $53.25 $53.25 $53.25 $200.00 $186.2K 141 79

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Mat, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat Currently trading with a volume of 730,958, the AMAT's price is down by -1.23%, now at $202.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $227.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

