Applied Materials price target lowered to $170 from $190 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini lowered the firm’s price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) to $170 from $190 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they expect the company to beat and raise. However, they remain concerned about a downside risk to CY25 EPS consensus, especially if correct about its updated 2025 WFE forecast of spending declining 2% year-over-year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.