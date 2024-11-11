News & Insights

Applied Materials price target lowered to $170 from $190 at Susquehanna

November 11, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini lowered the firm’s price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) to $170 from $190 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they expect the company to beat and raise. However, they remain concerned about a downside risk to CY25 EPS consensus, especially if correct about its updated 2025 WFE forecast of spending declining 2% year-over-year.

Read More on AMAT:

