Applied Materials announces plans to expand global EPIC innovation platform

Applied Materials (AMAT) announced plans to expand its global EPIC innovation platform with a new collaboration model specifically designed to accelerate commercialization of advanced chip packaging technologies. To kick-off the initiative, Applied convened more than two dozen top R&D leaders from the semiconductor industry to encourage alliances between equipment makers, material providers, device companies and research institutes. The goal is to fast-track new technologies for the next generation of energy-efficient computing. Applied hosted the summit in Singapore, where the company has been collaborating on advanced packaging R&D with its customers and partners for over a decade.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.