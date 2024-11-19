Applied Materials announces plans to expand global EPIC innovation platform

Applied Materials (AMAT) announced plans to expand its global EPIC innovation platform with a new collaboration model specifically designed to accelerate commercialization of advanced chip packaging technologies. To kick-off the initiative, Applied convened more than two dozen top R&D leaders from the semiconductor industry to encourage alliances between equipment makers, material providers, device companies and research institutes. The goal is to fast-track new technologies for the next generation of energy-efficient computing. Applied hosted the summit in Singapore, where the company has been collaborating on advanced packaging R&D with its customers and partners for over a decade.
