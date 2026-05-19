Applied Materials About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AMAT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 6/11/26. As a percentage of AMAT's recent stock price of $410.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $153.47 per share, with $448.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $404.76.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AMAT makes up 9.82% of the Parnassus Core Select ETF (Symbol: PRCS) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding AMAT).

In Tuesday trading, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.