News & Insights

Stocks
AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies initiated with an Outperform at Mizuho

October 21, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiated coverage of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) with an Outperform rating and $285 price target While cyclical pressure is “briefly interrupting secular gains,” there are “massive levels of investment taking place in AIT’s backyard,” predominately North America, says the analyst, who contemplates a return to M&A given the company’s nearly unlevered balance sheet and continued operating gains. 80% of sales are generated from number one or two market positions, yet “still ripe for continued consolidation,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.