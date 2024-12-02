Applied Energetics Announces New CEO Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Applied Energetics ( (AERG) ) has shared an update.

Applied Energetics has appointed Christopher Donaghey as its new President and CEO, effective November 25, 2024. With extensive experience in the defense industry and a strong track record in financial strategy, Donaghey is poised to lead the company through its next growth phase. He previously served as the company’s COO and CFO, and his appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Gregory J. Quarles, who will transition to CEO Emeritus.

