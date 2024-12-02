News & Insights

Stocks

Applied Energetics Announces New CEO Appointment

December 02, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Applied Energetics ( (AERG) ) has shared an update.

Applied Energetics has appointed Christopher Donaghey as its new President and CEO, effective November 25, 2024. With extensive experience in the defense industry and a strong track record in financial strategy, Donaghey is poised to lead the company through its next growth phase. He previously served as the company’s COO and CFO, and his appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Gregory J. Quarles, who will transition to CEO Emeritus.

For an in-depth examination of AERG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AERG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.