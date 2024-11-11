Apple’s growth may come from Watch-, iPad-level businesses, Bloomberg reports

Apple’s (AAPL) future growth may come from several new Watch- or iPad-level businesses, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. The company has also launched an internal project to evaluate the smart glasses market and has named team veteran Molly Anderson as a new vice president of design, Gurman writes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.