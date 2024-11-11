Apple’s growth may come from Watch-, iPad-level businesses, Bloomberg reports

Apple’s (AAPL) future growth may come from several new Watch- or iPad-level businesses, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. The company has also launched an internal project to evaluate the smart glasses market and has named team veteran Molly Anderson as a new vice president of design, Gurman writes.
