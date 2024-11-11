Apple’s Find My now sharable with third parties

Apple (AAPL) has introduced Share Item Location, a new iOS feature that helps users locate and recover misplaced items by easily and securely sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties such as airlines. Share Item Location is available now in most regions worldwide as part of the public beta of iOS 18.2, which will soon be available to all users as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later. Find My is built with privacy and safety at its core. The shared location will be disabled as soon as a user is reunited with their item, can be stopped by the owner at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days. Users can generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Recipients of a link will be able to view a website that shows a location of the item on an interactive map. The website will automatically update when a new location is available and will show a timestamp of the most recent update. In the coming months, more than 15 airlines serving millions of people globally – including Aer Lingus, Air Canada (ACDVF), Air New Zealand (ANZFF), Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines (DAL), Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (AFLYY), Lufthansa (DLAKY), Qantas (QABSY), Singapore Airlines (SINGF), Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United (UAL), Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling – will begin accepting Find My item locations as part of their customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags. More airlines will be added over time.

