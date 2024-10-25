Apple tested blood-sugar app, does not plan to release, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) (APPL) tested an app this year to help people with prediabetes manage their food intake and make lifestyle changes, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Apple tested the service on select employees earlier this year as part of a broader push into blood-sugar features, sources told Bloomberg. Apple doesn’t have plans to release the app, but may eventually integrate the technology into future health products, including a noninvasive glucose tracker that it’s been developing for more than a decade, adds Gurman. Names in glucose monitoring space fell following the report, including DexCom (DXCM) and Insulet (PODD).

