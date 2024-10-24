Apple teases ‘exciting week of announcements,’ starting on Monday

Apple (AAPL) SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “Mac your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Notable open interest changes for October 24th
- Should You Load Up on Apple Stock Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Toni Sacconaghi Expects
- StockTok: Meta lays off employees across platforms
- Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Buy the Stock?
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Scales Back Vision Pro Production
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.