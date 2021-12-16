Apple Shelves Controversial CSAM Scanning Feature – Report

Apple (AAPL) has removed all mention of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from its Child Safety Webpage. MacRumors reports that the tech giant's proposed plan to detect child sexual abuse on iOS devices hangs in the balance. AAPL shares rose 2.85% to close at $179.3 on December 15.

Apple is a U.S. company that designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and accessories. It also offers a wide range of related services. Apple's earnings report for Fiscal Q1 2022 is scheduled for February 1, 2022.

CSAM Scanning Feature

Apple had initially come under pressure and criticism after announcing plans to scan iOS users’ iCloud Photo libraries for child sexual abuse images. The security features were criticized by a wide range of organizations and individuals over concerns that it would lead to privacy violations.

The fact that Apple relied on technology that bordered on surveillance did not sit well with many people. In its defense, the tech giant released detailed information and shared interviews from executives in a bid to allay the concerns.

Following a torrent of criticism, the company has decided against rolling out CSMA with the release of iOS 15.2. The company has confirmed that it has deleted the release based on feedback from customers and advocacy groups. It further adds that it is taking additional time to collect data and make improvements before releasing the critical child safety features.

Stock Rating

Meanwhile, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded Apple stock on Tuesday to a Buy from a Hold and raised the price target to $210 from $160, implying 17.12% upside potential to current levels. According to the analyst, the arrival of augmented and virtual reality headsets will be a game-changer.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 21 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Apple price target of $174.08 implies 2.91% downside potential to current levels.

