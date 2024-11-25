Apple postponing some iOS 19 features to spring 2026, Bloomberg reports

Apple (AAPL) has postponed a larger-than-usual number of iOS 19 features to spring 2026, when iOS 19.4 is set to debut, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports, citing sources. The company plans to introduce more of its technology in a staggered way, rather than in one large annual refresh, Gurman writes.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Is Making Sweet Music for Income Investors
- Box Office Battle: ‘Wicked’ beats ‘Gladiator II’ in big weekend
- Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Gains 6% as Price Target Raised at Bank of America
- AAPL and GOOGL Face Potential Investigation from UK’s Regulatory Authority
- Lawmakers planning bill to make app stores verify users’ ages, WaPo reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.