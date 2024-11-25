Apple postponing some iOS 19 features to spring 2026, Bloomberg reports

Apple (AAPL) has postponed a larger-than-usual number of iOS 19 features to spring 2026, when iOS 19.4 is set to debut, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports, citing sources. The company plans to introduce more of its technology in a staggered way, rather than in one large annual refresh, Gurman writes.

