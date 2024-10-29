News & Insights

Apple Intelligence software release to impact iPhone sales, says Citi

October 29, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi believes a prolonged Apple (AAPL) Intelligence software release likely impacts typical iPhone sales seasonality this year. The firm models September and December quarter iPhone sales 2% and 3% below the Street, respectively, on delay of Apple Intelligence software features to spring of next year. That said, Citi still believes in a “strong” 9% year-over-year iPhone 17 unit driven upgrade cycle next year once Apple Intelligence software is fully released. It maintains a Buy rating on the shares with a $255 price target

