Apple Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.789 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $23.434 billion, or $1.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $109.417 billion from $94.036 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.789 Bln. vs. $23.434 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $109.417 Bln vs. $94.036 Bln last year.

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