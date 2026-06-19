Apple Ends WatchOS Support For Several Older Apple Watch Models

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced that several older Apple Watch models won't be getting the watchOS 27 update, marking a significant cut in device support for the company.

The devices that will miss out include the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and the original Apple Watch Ultra. However, they'll still receive security updates and will work with iPhones running the latest iOS.

In a conversation with TechRadar, Cait Dooley, the marketing manager for Apple Watch and Health, explained that the choice was based on performance needs.

She mentioned that some of the new features in watchOS 27, like Siri AI enhancements and a new tap gesture, require the stronger processing capabilities found in newer models, such as the Series 9 and later, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and beyond, along with the third-generation Apple Watch SE.

David Clark, Apple's senior director for watchOS software engineering, pointed out that one of the main goals of watchOS 27 is to enhance the Apple Watch's role as a better companion to Apple Intelligence, aiming for a more powerful and consistent Siri experience across all Apple devices.

The models that will support watchOS 27 include the Apple Watch SE (3rd generation), Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and 11, along with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3.

Currently, watchOS 27 is available as a developer beta with a public beta set to roll out in July, leading up to a general release this fall. This update brings new features like Siri AI, a fresh app grid design, improvements to Workout Buddy, and other enhancements centered around intelligence and usability.

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