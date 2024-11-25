News & Insights

Apple CEO built personal relationship with Trump, WSJ reports

November 25, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

For years, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook developed a personal relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, building rapport by zeroing in on areas of mutual interest, Chip Cutter and Aaron TIlley of The Wall Street Journal reports. In the first Trump administration, Cook would appeal directly to Trump through phone calls and meals rather than sending government relations executives and lobbyists, people familiar with the interactions told the Journal.

