Apple CEO built personal relationship with Trump, WSJ reports

For years, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook developed a personal relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, building rapport by zeroing in on areas of mutual interest, Chip Cutter and Aaron TIlley of The Wall Street Journal reports. In the first Trump administration, Cook would appeal directly to Trump through phone calls and meals rather than sending government relations executives and lobbyists, people familiar with the interactions told the Journal.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.