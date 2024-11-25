Apple CEO built personal relationship with Trump, WSJ reports

For years, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook developed a personal relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, building rapport by zeroing in on areas of mutual interest, Chip Cutter and Aaron TIlley of The Wall Street Journal reports. In the first Trump administration, Cook would appeal directly to Trump through phone calls and meals rather than sending government relations executives and lobbyists, people familiar with the interactions told the Journal.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Apple postponing some iOS 19 features to spring 2026, Bloomberg reports
- Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Is Making Sweet Music for Income Investors
- Box Office Battle: ‘Wicked’ beats ‘Gladiator II’ in big weekend
- Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Gains 6% as Price Target Raised at Bank of America
- AAPL and GOOGL Face Potential Investigation from UK’s Regulatory Authority
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.