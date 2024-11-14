News & Insights

Appia Energy Expands Brazilian Rare Earth Project

November 14, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Appia Energy (TSE:API) has released an update.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. has expanded its PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil, by securing an additional 1,969.06 hectares through a public bidding process. This expansion enhances the potential for rare earth mineralization, particularly in the Taygeta and Merope target zones, which have shown promising results in exploration.

