Appia Energy Expands Brazilian Rare Earth Project

Appia Energy (TSE:API) has released an update.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. has expanded its PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil, by securing an additional 1,969.06 hectares through a public bidding process. This expansion enhances the potential for rare earth mineralization, particularly in the Taygeta and Merope target zones, which have shown promising results in exploration.

