AppFolio CFO Departure and Transition in Leadership

November 21, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

AppFolio ( (APPF) ) has provided an announcement.

AppFolio’s former CFO, Fay Sien Goon, will depart with a generous separation package including a year’s salary and a pro-rated bonus, following her notification to leave the company. The agreement includes coverage for healthcare premiums and extended medical benefits, subject to certain conditions. This move marks a significant transition within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its financial strategy and market performance.

