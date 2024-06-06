AppFolio (APPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AppFolio (APPF) closed at $231.74, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the property management software maker witnessed a loss of 5.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 295.65% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $188.18 million, indicating a 27.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $773.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +133.92% and +24.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, AppFolio holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AppFolio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.85, so one might conclude that AppFolio is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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