Apollo's Atlas SP, BNP Paribas Announce $5 Bln Strategic Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Friday, Atlas SP, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), and BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) announced a strategic collaboration of $5 billion to boost the former's investment and asset-backed credit deals.

The collaboration aims to support securitizations sourced by Apollo and Atlas issuer clients.

Currently, Apollo's stock is trading at $121.32, down 0.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

