Apollo Minerals Discovers Visible Gold at Salanie Project

Apollo Minerals Limited has reported promising results from their initial drilling at the Salanie Gold Project in Gabon, where visible gold was discovered at the A1 Prospect, marking the first exploration in the area in 70 years. Although some drilling targets were not fully reached due to contractor issues, the company plans to resume extensive exploration in 2025 with a new contractor. Additionally, Apollo is undertaking a funding initiative to raise approximately $3.25 million to support future exploration efforts.

