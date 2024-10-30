Apollo Minerals Advances Gold and Copper Exploration

Apollo Minerals Limited (AU:AON) has released an update.

Apollo Minerals Limited has commenced a drilling program at its Salanie Gold Project in Gabon, targeting high-grade gold prospects that have not been explored for over 70 years. The company is focusing on prospects A1, A3, and P6, where historical mining revealed significant gold grades. Additionally, Apollo is advancing its Belgrade Copper Project in Serbia, aiming to unlock potential copper resources similar to major European deposits.

