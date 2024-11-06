Apollo Global Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, AUM Balance Up

Shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC APO gained 7% following the better-than-expected third-quarter 2024 result. The company reported adjusted net income (ANI) per share of $1.81, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. Also, the reported figure compared favorably with ANI of $1.71 per share reported in the year-ago period.

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Results were primarily aided by strong performance across all segments. Higher assets under management (AUM) balances supported results. However, rising expenses acted as a headwind during the quarter.

GAAP net income attributable to Apollo Global was $787 million or $1.30 per share compared with the net income of $828 million or $1.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.



APO’s Revenues & Expenses Increases

Total revenues were $926 million, increasing 11% year over year. Also, it topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891.7 million.

Total expenses for combined segments increased 4.7% year over year to $157 million in the reported quarter.



APO’s AUM Balances Up

Fee-earnings AUM increased 18% on a year-over-year basis to $551 billion.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, total AUM was $733 billion, up 16% on a year-over-year basis. Total AUM benefited from inflows of $42 billion in the third quarter.



APO’s Capital and Liquidity Position Weak

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Apollo Global had $2.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $4.1 billion of debt.



Apollo’s Distribution Update

Apollo Global declared a quarterly cash distribution of 46 cents per share along with the earnings release. This distribution will be paid on Nov. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 18.



Our Viewpoint on Apollo

A significant increase in revenues and AUM looks encouraging. The company’s third-quarter results reflect broad-based momentum across the platform. The company registered record quarterly origination volume driven by a diverse array of investing activity across debt origination platforms, core credit, high-grade capital solutions, and equity origination.

Apollo Global Management Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apollo Global Management Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apollo Global Management Inc. Quote

Currently, Apollo Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Asset Managers

Lazard Inc.’s LAZ third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. This compared favorably with earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

LAZ’s results were negatively impacted due to a rise in expenses and weak performance in the corporate segment. Nonetheless, an increase in revenues in the financial advisory and asset management segment, along with a rise in AUM balances offered support.

Invesco’s IVZ third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

IVZ’s results were primarily aided by a decline in adjusted expenses and higher adjusted net revenues. An increase in the AUM balance on decent inflows was a positive too.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.